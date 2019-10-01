NEWS
Man who was bitten by dog in the face is hospitalised
Incident occurred in Donegal town
A young man who received serious facial injuries after being bitten by a dog was brought to Galway University Hospital for treatment.
The incident took place on Sunday morning in Donegal town.
Gardaí said that due to the incident the dog was ceased by the dog warden and will be put to sleep as a result of the incident.
Gardaí have appealed to all dog owners to exercise control over their dogs at all times.
