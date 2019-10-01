DCC activates Severe Weather Assessment Team in response to hurricane Lorenzo

Donegal County Council has activated its Severe Weather Assessment Team in response to Hurricane Lorenzo which is currently tracking its way across the Atlantic in a northeasterly direction.

The team are continuing to monitor the evolving advice from the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM) and weather forecasts from Met Éireann and are preparing contingency plans in that context.

Donegal County Council expect to issue a more specific statement tomorrow, Wednesday, once the track of the storm and its likely extent becomes clearer.