New 12-turbine wind farm worth €55m on the way

Donegal’s newest wind farm proposal will cost an estimated €55 million, it has been revealed.

It will be based on the outskirts of Ballybofey and if planning permission is granted, will be set to go in 2023.

The 12-turbine wind farm proposal, which will be spread over c. 1,270 acres, is a joint-venture between SSE Renewals and Coillte.

The final layout of the farm has yet to be finalised but it will be located within the townlands of Cark, Meenadaura, Carrickalangan, Treankeel, Ballytrasna and Culliagh, just north of the current Meentycat cluster of pylons between Ballybofey and Drumkeen.

The site itself is located in the Meencargagh and Lettermore electoral divisions in the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District.

The site was previously granted planning in 2009, but due to grid availability issues at the time, the previously consented project was unable to progress.

“Since that time there has been some grid upgrades in the region, so now we have better options for connection possibilities with pre-existing infrastructure,” said development project manager, Shane Liddy.

He said it was hoped their planning application would be with An Bord Pleanála by December which he expected would take until June to be adjudicated on and all going well, construction would be finished by August, 2023.

He added from discussions with Donegal County Council they were aware of the current problems with wind farm development and the new Donegal County Development Plan, but this was something they had taken into account in their submission.

Although last Wednesday's public information event in the Villa Rose hotel, Ballybofey, was poorly attended, a spokesperson for the developers, Vicky Boden, corporate affairs, SSE, said a further and more technically detailed community information event would be held, probably towards the end of the year.

She added it was also hoped to introduce an SSE Community Fund for the project and applications for it would be processed once the wind farm was going a year.