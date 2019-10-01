Injury blow for Kilcar ahead of Donegal semi-final with Carr out for season

Kilcar will be without experienced defender Pauric Carr for Sunday’s eagerly awaited championship semi-final clash with champions Gaoth Dobhair.

The stylish corner-back has been ruled out with an ankle injury picked up in the closing minutes of last Saturday evening’s quarter-final against Killybegs.

“Unfortunately, Pauric is out for the game and the rest of the season with a fractured ankle,” confirmed the Kilcar boss, Barry Doherty.

“It is a big blow and is a huge blow to Pauric on a personal level. He really works hard on his game and is ever present in the team and now he is out for the remainder of the year.”

The loss of a key defender and a tenacious marker is huge blow to Kilcar ahead of the biggest game of the season against the reigning Donegal and Ulster champions.

But the Kilcar manager is happy he has the cover after using a large number of players in the league.

“We are going to have to get on with it. Fortunately we used 31 players in the league and we have a number of young lads who we are confident any one of them can come in and do a job.”