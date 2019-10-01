Letterkenny garda investigate a spate of burglaries

Gardaí at Letterkenny Garda Station are appealing for witnesses in relation to a number of burglaries which took place, in broad daylight, from September 25 to 27.

Entry was gained to a house in Tara Court on Friday, Septbember 27 between 1.15pm and 7pm. The rear view window on the premises was forced. A small amount of cash was stolen. Pieces of jewelry which were of substantial value were also taken. As the burglary took place during the day, gardaí are hopeful that someone in the general area may have observed something which would be of benefit to our investigation.

Gardaí are also investigating a burglary that occurred on the Gortlee Road, Letterkenny on Wednesday, September 25 between 8.30am and 1.30pm. Entry was gained through a rear door and some drawers were disturbed in the home. Nothing was

stolen from the home but damage was caused to the door.

A house in Corncampbell, Newtowncunningham was ransacked and a small amount of money on September 25 between 10am and 11.30pm.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in these areas to call them at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67 100. You can also contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.