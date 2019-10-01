Hoisting of loyalist paramilitary flag outside Donegal hotel condemned

The hoisting of a loyalist paramilitary flag outside a Donegal hotel at the weekend has been described as a childish stunt.

The Irish Tricolour and the EU flag were removed from flagpoles at the front of the Ballyliffin Town House at the weekend and replaced with a ‘UVF 1912’ flag.

It is believed the culprits were a group of young men from the North, who were believed to have had a “political exchange” with local people in a bar in the village on Saturday evening.

The loyalist paramilitary flag was subsequently removed and the Tricolour and EU flag reinstated.

According to a local person, “there was no violence” and gardaí were not contacted.

The manager of the Ballyliffin Town House was unavailable when contacted on Tuesday.

Sinn Féin councillor Jack Murray has dismissed the incident as “juvenile.”

“It was a childish incident, trying to provoke local people,” he said.

“Ballyliffin is a very popular destination for people from all communities, from all parts of the North.

“They come because it is a beautiful area and also because of the welcoming people.

“I have no doubt the people of Ballyliffin will dismiss this as a childish act and will continue to welcome people from all sections of the community. Ballyliffin will continue to be a top-class place to visit.”