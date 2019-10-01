NEWS

Emergency group to meet ahead of Hurricane Lorenzo

Met Éireann says that Lorenzo could impact NW

The National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG) will meet at 4pm today to plan for the arrival of Hurricane Lorenzo, which is making its way across the Atlantic.

Met Éireann says that Lorenzo could impact the north west.

Met Éireann is advising that there is now high probability that Hurricane Lorenzo will track closer to, or over, Ireland from late Thursday and into Friday this week. It is expected to bring very high seas, severe winds and heavy rain.

The hurricane is expected to transition to that of an extra tropical storm as it charts towards Ireland.

