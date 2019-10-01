NEWS
RTÉ focuses on the Brexit issue with the 6pm news coming from Pettigo this evening
Price of sandwiches could soar according to one border-based company
RTÉ News and Current Affairs will broadcast a day of coverage looking at the possible impact of a no-deal scenario through the daily lives of people North and South of the border today, October 1.
"Scared, disappointed and worried" - how teenagers in Northern Ireland really feel about Brexit, the border and Boris #brexit #nodeal— RTÉ News (@rtenews) October 1, 2019
(Tap for best view on mobile) pic.twitter.com/KpDw5a6sex
With a month to go until the deadline for the UK to leave the European Union uncertainty persists. Will there be a Brexit extension? Can a withdrawal deal be agreed? And what could it mean for people in Ireland if a deal isn’t done?
More news from RTÉ states that the price of sandwiches could soar following with a no-deal Brexit outcome. Cully's vans, based in Cavan are a familiar sight on roads around the border counties. In all weathers, without fail, deliveries of fresh bread are made early every morning to counties Cavan, Monaghan, Longford, Leitrim and Armagh.
Sandwich prices could soar in no-deal Brexit outcome https://t.co/6kReRSSXhu via @rte— Sean O'Grady (@SeanOGrady27) October 1, 2019The RTÉ Six One News will be co-presented live from Pettigo featuring stories on cross-border living and working, future-proofing for business and how all-island sports are planning for changes.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on