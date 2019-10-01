Mininster Joe McHugh garners positive reaction from 'history' decision

Minister Joe McHugh is making moves to have special status given to history on the Junior Cycle.

His decision could see students being obliged to study history. Irish, English and Maths are the only 'mandatory' subjects, at present.

Mr McHugh is going against the advice of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA), which maintains it should remain an optional subject. The decision was welcomed by Young Fine Gael who tweeted that they believe in the value of knowing their past.

Young Fine Gael very much welcomes Minister Joe McHugh’s commitment to re-introduce history as a mandatory Junior Certificate subject. We’ve been campaigning for this outcome for over a year because we believe in the value of knowing our past. Thank you, Minister! https://t.co/ecBLEjZqMx October 1, 2019

Deputy McHugh said he had given "full consideration" to NCCA advice, but was asking it to work with him to restructure the Junior Cycle so that history was awarded a special place in the curriculum.

The move was welcomed by the former Minister for Education, Mary O'Rourke, this morning.

While the decision that history will not be optional appears to have been made - the exact future status has yet to be determined.

"Do I welcome it? I'm running jumping around the house delighted with myself, said former Education Minister Mary O'Rourke.

She said: "I wrote a piece last year for the Irish Times saying I set up the NCCA in 1988 to be an advisory body. Not to be deciding the content, but advise the Minister who would then make choices. I had faith that Joe McHugh would do the right thing. I said I'd give two cheers to Joe, and when he announces that it will be a mandatory subject I'll give three cheers."

Other commendations came from Minister Josepha Madigan:

As we continue to mark the Decade of Centenaries, I welcome the decision of my colleague, Minister @McHughJoeTD, to give history a special status in the new Junior Cert curriculum and retain it as a core subject.



It is so important to know our past. https://t.co/QopXj8LWW8

— ⚖️Josepha Madigan (@josephamadigan) October 1, 2019