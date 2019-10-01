Over 200 businesswomen gather in Lough Eske Castle sharing their experiences

Over 200 businesswomen gathered in Lough Eske Castle to celebrate the 20th. anniversary of the Donegal Women in Business Network and share many of their mutual experiences in business.

Deirdre McGlone, Network President thanked the large crowd present and remarked that Donegal had produced some amazing entrepreneurs who were now prominent in business circles not just at home, but abroad.

She added: "The network is about learning and supporting one another in business and offers great opportunities."