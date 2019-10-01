Minister Joe McHugh makes a decision on history

Minister Joe McHugh is making moves to have special status given to history on the Junior Cycle.

His decision could see students being obliged to study history. Irish, English and Maths are the only 'mandatory' subjects, at present.

Mr McHugh is going against the advice of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA), which maintains it should remain an optional subject.

Deputy McHugh said he had given "full consideration" to NCCA advice, but was asking it to work with him to restructure the Junior Cycle so that history was awarded a special place in the curriculum.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Young Fine Gael very much welcomes Minister Joe McHugh’s commitment to re-introduce history as a mandatory Junior Certificate subject. We’ve been campaigning for this outcome for over a year because we believe in the value of knowing our past. Thank you, Minister! <a href="https://t.co/ecBLEjZqMx">https://t.co/ecBLEjZqMx</a></p>— Young Fine Gael (@yfg) <a href="https://twitter.com/yfg/status/1178982728282378240?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 1, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

The minister wants change by next September and will not await a planned NCCA evaluation in two years' time.

