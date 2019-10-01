Theft of expensive camera from a van in Churchill

Gardaí in Milford are investigating the theft of an expensive camera from a van in Churchill.

The incident took place on Sunday, September 29 at 6.45pm.

The injured party had a white transit van which was parked in Churchill. The passenger window was smashed and a grey bag containing a Sony FS7 was stolen.

The camera is one that could be described as a 'commercial type' camera and a number of lenses were also stolen.

If anyone has any information they are urged to contact gardaí in Milford at 074 91 67 100. You can also contact the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.