Men armed with hurls broke into the home of a young mother

Two men armed with hurls and wearing black clothing broke into the home of a young mother who was alone with her two children on Sunday, September 29 at 9.15pm.

The incident occurred at the Oakgrove Estate in Buncrana.

They broke the front sitting room and front door glass on entry to the home.

Gardaí said that the young lady in the house was traumatised by the incident.

The two individuals left the scene by running up Millfield Road and got into what is understood to be a black Mitsubishi car and drove away towards Millfield farm.

The incident is classified as a burglary and assault.

Contact Buncrana Gardai on 074 93 20540. You can also contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.