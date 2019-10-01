Councillors vote to increase Local Property Tax by 15%

County councillors have voted to increase the Local Property Tax (LPT) in Donegal by 15%.

The vote to adopt the increase followed a recommendation from Donegal County Council chief executive Seamus Neely who told Monday's meeting of Donegal County Council that the local authority is facing a funding shortfall of €1.75m.

Mr Neely said an increase in the rate of Local Property Tax in Donegal could provide up to €1.65 million in additional income next year.

The couincil has not increased the LPT over the last five years.

The chief executive said capital funding of €150m has been committed to projects in Donegal creating a demand of €15m in co-financing from the council.

In a report to councillors, the chief executive said: “The emerging financial demands for the council’s Revenue Budget for 2020 suggest that an increase in income to the Council will be required to meet operating costs to maintain service provision, and to maximise investment opportunities that require co-financing capacity to be made available from the Council’s own resources.”

Independent councillor Tom Conaghan proposed an increase of 15%.

His motion was seconded by Cllr Martin Harley (FG) who said if the council can bring in more funding and be in a better position “for all our communities”.

“For co-funding, we need to have the money in place,” he said.

“I feel we have been elected by people to try to make this country better,” he said.

The proposal was also backed by Cllr Ciaran Brogan (FF) who said the increase would be a leap of faith of the investment in the county in the coming years.

But Sinn Féin opposed the motion with Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher saying the party has always been against the LPT and “the way it was introduced to fund local government”.

The proposed increase was put to a vote and was carried by 15 votes to 13 with two abstentions.

While the majority of Fianna Fáil councillors supported the increase, three - Liam Blaney Donal Coyle and Micheál Naughton - voted against the increase while Martin McDermott abstained, as did Fine Gael’s Bernard McGuinness.

Michael McBride (Ind) voted against the increase along with all present Sinn Féin councillors.

Fine Gael supported the increase as did the majority of Fianna Fáil councillors and most of the Independent councillors.