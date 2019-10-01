Celebrations as Donegal business wins National Q Mark Award

A Donegal business is this week celebrating another major business accolade awarded for quality and excellence.

At a gala ceremony in Dublin’s Clayton Hotel Tobin’s Service Station in Letterkenny were the winners of The National Q Mark Awards 2019.

The highest accolade a business in Ireland can achieve, the National Q Mark Awards are given only to companies who reach peak standards of quality and excellence.

Tobin’s is a customer focused, locally owned and operated service station comprising up-to-date convenience store, deli and car wash. The outlet is well-renowned for its superb staff, service and standards.

At the black-tie event on Friday night, hosted by journalist and broadcaster Jonathan Healy, Tobin’s was pronounced as this year’s winners in The Q Mark for Hygiene and Food Safety, Recognised for Excellence - Forecourts category.

Irene Collins, Managing Director of EIQA, the proud guardians of the Q Mark suite of Quality standards, congratulated the team: “This isn’t the first time that Eddie and Annette have taken their team to the top of the Q for high standards of Hygiene and Food Safety. A truly remarkable result...from a truly remarkable team”!

The station’s Deli Manager Marian McGarrigle was thrilled: “This is a fantastic achievement for our dedicated staff and our business.

"It also reinforces with our customers that we continue to achieve and maintain excellent standards for food safety. We are proud that the standards of hygiene and food safety that we continuously deliver are worthy of this prestigious national award”.

The team at Tobin’s can now proudly display their award on the premises, to let customers and staff know that they’ve earned their place at the premium level of Irish enterprise. Almost 120 companies battled it out for the titles this year, in the drive to win one of what have become known as Ireland’s Oscars of business excellence.

The winners of this year’s awards were selected from a list of more than 110 nominees, which was carefully scrutinised by a team of 14 judges from the worlds of enterprise, food safety, academia and more.

PHOTO: Pictured at the 2019 National Q Mark Awards at Dublin’s Clayton Hotel on Burlington Road are (l-r) EIQA Quality and Operations Manager Soraid McEntee, Annette Tobin, Marian McGarrigle, Christina Laird and Eddie Tobin. PICTURE: Conor McCabe Photography