Jason McGee the hero of the night as Cloughaneely snatch a late winner against Naomh Colmcille

Jason McGee is the toast of Cloughaneely tonight after his injury-time winner clinched a late win for Cloughaneely against Naomh Colmcille, at a very wet Sean MacCumhaill Park.



Cloiughaneely …… 1-10

Naomh Colmcille ….2-6



McGee, who was only introduced at half-time, kicked two points in all, on a night that Naomh Colmcille from Division Three came within minutes of pulling off a major upset against a Division One side and one of the championship favourites.

The game was played in heavy rain and on a very greasy pitch which made handling conditions very difficult.

Cloughaneely had to dig deep against a dogged and well organised Naomh Colmcille who led by three points with under a quarter hour remaining.

Naomh Colmcille got off to a flying with a goal on 48 seconds scored by P J McBrearty after being sent clear by Michael Lynch.

And while Cloughaneely dominated for the best part of the next quarter hour all they had to show for their dominance was three points. Paul Sweeney and Darren Ferry (from play) and Shaun McGarvey from a free were the Cloughaneely scorers.

And the Division One side were in front shortly after when Cillan Gallagher got on the end of a Darren Ferry centre to smash to the back of the Naomh Colmcille net for 1-3 to 1-0 lead.

But the Division Three outfit were back in front again thanks to a second goal.

This time it was tucked away by Michael Lynch to tie up the contest after Willie Gillespie picked up a short Cloughaneely kick-out. That was on 22 minutes and the underdogs were one up, 2-1 to 1-3 after Matthew Crossan clipped over from 30 metres.

And then Willie Gillespie converted from 40 metres to send the Newtown men in two to the good at half-time, 2-2 to 1-3.

Jason McGee replaced Noel Sweeney at the break in the Cloughaneely line-up.

Micahel Lynch and Shaun McGarvey and Daniel Clarke and McGarvey traded points in the opening ten minutes of the second period.

Daniel Clarke made a three point game 2-5 to 1-5 by the three quarter mark. But Cloughaneely, as conditions deteriorated, clawed their way back into the tie and Michael Fitzgerald tied it up 1-8 to 2-5 with two minutes of normal time remaining.

In a frenetic finish Willie Gillespie and Darren Ferry traded points before McGee landed the winner in the fourth minute of added time.



CLOUGHANEELY: Michael McGinley; Noel Sweeney, Kevin Mulhern, Michael Fitzgerald(0-1); Mark Harley, Ciaran Scanlon,Ciaran McFadden; Darren McGeever, Martin Maguire; Shaun McGarvey (0-4,3f), Darren Ferry (0-2), Ciaran McGeady; Shaun Maguire , Paul Sweeney (0-1), Cillan Gallagher (1-0). Subs: Jason McGee (0-2) for N Sweeney h/t; Aidan Doohan for C McGeady 33; John Fitzgerald for C Gallagher 39; Cillian Gallagher for S Maguire 58.

NAOMH COLMCILLE: John Roulstone; Jason Fitzpatrick, Alex Devenney, Michael Friel; Hugh O’Donnell, Ciaran Devine, Paul Friel; Michael Lynch (1-1,1f), Daniel Clarke (0-2,1f); P J McBrearty(1-0), Oran Hilley, Keenan Diver; Matthew Crossan (0-1), William Gillespie (0-2,1f), William Lynch. Sub: Ryan McErlean for K Diver 39;



REFEREE: Connie Doherty (Naomh Conaill)