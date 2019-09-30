Another All Ireland for Donegal

The acclaimed Indian restaurant Chandpur has brought yet another All Ireland title to Donegal when it won both the best Indian takeaway in both Ulster and on Ireland.

The restaurant has been the recipient of numerous awards in recent years and is extremely popular with both locals and visitors to the town which this year was named as Ireland's "Foodie Town"

The restaurant is owned by Susan and Rana Miah and Susan paid tribute to her great team and her customers. "Without these, we never could have achieved this,"