MacCumhaill Park to host a double-header of Donegal senior semi-finals on Sunday next

The two most recent holders of the Dr Maguire Cup, Gaoth Dobhair and Kilcar, will clash in the semi-final of the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Donegal Senior Championship. St Eunans and Naomh Conaill will meet in the other semi-final.

The games are set for MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey on Sunday next with Naomh Conaill v St Eunans at 1.30 and Kilcar v Gaoth Dobhair at 3.30.

Gaoth Dobhair were given a scare in their quarter-final with Bundoran taking them to extra-time before they prevailed by three points.

All four quarter-final results went by the script with St Eunans much too strong for Milford while Kilcar overcame Killybegs and Naomh Conaill had four points to spare over neighbours Glenfin.

There was more drama in the Intermediate Championship with the performance of the weekend being St Nauls coming from nine points down to defeat Naomh Columba in Fintra. It was the proverbial game of two halves (and also had two referees, as Jimmy White suffered an ankle injury when he collided with Naomh Columba player, Ryan McNern, and Val Murray had to step in).

Naomh Columba led by 3-7 to 0-8 at the break but were overrun in the second half by St Nauls for whom Daniel Brennan was outstanding with seven points.

Naomh Brid had just a point to spare over Red Hughs while Aodh Ruadh had too much for Naomh Muire. The other quarter-final between Cloughaneely and Naomh Colmcille was postponed due to the death of Paul Dillon, but has been re-arranged for tonight (Monday) in MacCumhaill Park

The draw for the semi-finals has paired St Nauls against Naomh Brid while Aodh Ruadh will play the winners of Cloughaneely/Naomh Colmcille.

The semi-finals are to be played on Saturday at 5 pm, Naomh Brid v St Nauls in Fintra and Aodh Ruadh v N Colmcille/Cloughaneely in Glenfin.

In the Junior Championship Na Rossa needed extra-time and some great stops from county manager Declan Bonner to overcome Carndonagh; there were wins also for Buncrana, Letterkenny Gaels and St Marys, Convoy.

The semi-final draw sees favourites Buncrana face St Marys while Letterkenny Gaels face Na Rossa with both games in O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny on Saturday next.