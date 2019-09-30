Councillors express frustration at speed of Mica redress scheme roll out

The €20m designated to the repair of homes affected by Mica in the government redress scheme will not make a dent in the final cost, a senior council official has said.

County councillors hit out at the length of time it is taking to open the redress scheme which was announced in May this year.

Under the scheme homeowners will pay for 10% of the repairs.

At Monday’s meeting of Donegal County Council councillors were also critical that a council committee on the Mica issue has not been established.

The committee was one of several new committees that the new council called for to be established at its AGM in June.

The government-appointed expert panel on Mica reported in 2017 that the number of houses in the county affected by the issue could be between 1,200 and 4,800. The council's director for housing Joe Peoples said there additionally could be up to 800 social housing units affected.

When asked about an estimated overall cost of the repairs required Mr Peoples said: “Cost and overall cost would be speculation but €20m would not in any shape or form make a dent in all of the work that needs to be done."

The council agreed to send a deputation to the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development Damien English to discuss the issue.

Fianna Fáil councillor Ciaran Brogan called for the deputation. There is very little information coming to councillors on the issue, he said.

Inishowen councillor Martin McDermott (FF) said the council committee on Mica should be set up as a matter of urgency.

“It is very vital that we have a committee set up in relation to Mica and the members know what is going on,” he said.

“People are very frustrated and are getting further frustrated. It has been four or five months and nothing has happened.”

Cllr Albert Doherty (SF) called for pressure to be put on the government so that a further allocation is given to the redress scheme in the upcoming budget.

Labour councillor Martin Farren said it is extremely important that something is done as soon as possible nothing of the €20m had been spent yet. There was a huge amount of frustration expressed at public meeting in Burt during the summer, he said.