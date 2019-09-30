Century Cinemas oldest guest sees Downton Abbey

Castlefinn native Ruby Druce entered the cinema doors at Century Complex for the first time ever last weekend to see recently released Downton Abbey.

The 103-year-old who will celebrate her 104th birthday this New Year’s Eve said this is the first time she has ever been to the cinema and she loved it.

Ruby with Century Cinemas' manager, Mark Doherty

The highlight of her night however was meeting owner of Century Complex, Mark Doherty. Ruby regaled staff of Century Cinemas with her memories of listening to Mark talk about new movies on Highland Radio as part of his weekly listings slot with the popular local radio station. She told staff she was delighted to finally meet him in person and even got her photograph taken with him.

Brought in by past employee, Margo Ponsonby Butler whom Ruby now lives with along with Margo’s husband Frank, it was a special evening for the staff of Century Cinemas to welcome old friends their oldest guest to date.

