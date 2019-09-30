Decision on the late Manus Kelly seat deferred

A decision on who will take the seat of the late Manus Kelly on Donegal County Council has been deferred.

The filling of the vacancy was on the agenda at today’s meeting of the council in Lifford.

The Fianna Fáil councillor died when competing as a driver in the Joule Donegal International Rally on June 23.

The popular rally driver and businessman had won the event three times.

His death brought a huge outpouring of grief in his native Glenswilly.

Mr Kelly had been elected to Donegal County Council in May for the first time to sit in the Letterkenny - Milford Municipal District. The July meeting of the council was adjourned in memory of the late councillor who had taken his seat for the first time in Lifford just over two weeks before his death.

When the item was reached at today's meeting a proposal to defer the filling of the vacancy was made by Cllr Ciaran Brogan and seconded by his party colleague Liam Blaney.