Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, September 30

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

William Houston, Meenagrave, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at his home of William Houston, Meenagrave, Ballybofey.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, care of any family member.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Mary Wilson nee O’Donnell, Glenkeeran, Glenmaquin, Letterkenny and formerly Ruskey, Manorcunningham

The death took place on Friday at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Wilson nee O’Donnell, Glenkeeran, Glenmaquin, Letterkenny and formerly Ruskey, Manorcunningham.

Mary’s remains will repose at The Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top on Monday from 4pm to 6pm, leaving there at 6.15pm going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 1 at 10am followed by private cremation.

House strictly private please at the request of the deceased.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Surgical 1, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Hugh McGonagle, Trillick, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Hugh McGonagle, Trillick, Buncrana.

Remains are reposing at his residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, October 1 at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

