Gaoth Dobhair through to semi-finals - but only after extra time against battling Bundoran

Gaoth Dobhair are into the semi-finals of the Donegal Senior Football Championship - but only after extra-time as never-say-die Bundoran produced a great fight-back with a flurry of late points in the second half to draw level.

Gaoth Dobhair......2-20

Bundoran.............2-17

It was a case of leaving the best to last as the concluding quarter-final game, at O'Donnell Park, turned out to be the most closely contested.

At the end of regulation time the scoreline read Gaoth Dobhair 2-12, Bundoran 1-15.

However, the Ulster and Donegal champions really got on top in the first half of extra-time with Eamon Collum particularly impressive among the scorers to put the west Donegal side ahead by 2-18 to 1-16.

In the second period, Bundoran then lifted things again and when Tommy Hourihane got a goal it gave them some fresh hope and in the final minute they trailed by just three 2-20 to 2-17.

Paul Brennan saw red late on and Gaoth Dobhair held out for victory.

Gaoth Dobhair had led by 1-9 to 0-6 at the break, with Odhran MacNiallais converting a penalty.

And the Gaeltacht side led by 2-9 to 0-8 when they got a second penalty early in the second half.

Once again MacNiallais was on target and that put them into a 2-9 to 0-8 lead and the game looked beyond Bundoran.

However, the south Donegal side dug deep and when Gary Clancy found the net there was just four points between them, with Gaoth Dobhair leading by 2-12 to 1-11 with just over a minute left of normal time.

With Jamie Brennan and Tommy Hourihane to the fore, Bundoran hauled themselves right back into the game and got an equalising point through Michael McEniff to force extra-time, with the scoreline reading Gaoth Dobhair 2-12, Bundoran 1-15.

But in extra-time the holders just had to much and went on to win.

Full report to follow.