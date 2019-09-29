Naomh Brid edge out Red Hughs in close Intermediate quarter-final in Ballyshannon

Gritty Naomh Brid just held out against a great Red Hugh’s comeback to ease their way into the semi-finals in a thriller in Father Tierney Park.



Naomh Brid 2-10

Red Hugh’s 1-12



A cooly finished goal from Callum Gallagher in the 45th minute helped the south Donegal men into what looked like a match winning lead of 2-10 to 0-8.

But they failed to score for the next 17 minutes including four nerve sapping extra minutes, as brave Red Hugh’s rammed in a goal from substitute Damian McMenamin with well struck points from Stephen McGlinchey, Calvin Bradley and Stephen McMenamin.

And they had five goal bounds shots saved on the line as Naomh Brid hung on for dear life to clinch a memorable victory.

Naomh Brid settled the better and zippy corner forward Ryan Brogan put them into an early lead in the 4th minute of scrappy nervous opening.

Red Hugh’s equalized through a Calvin Badley free.

But two lightning points in the space of a minute from the towering Gearoid Gallagher and Owen Rushe pushed the south Donegal men into a 0-3 to 0-1 lead by the 10th minute.

A stung Red Hugh’s quickly responded in kind from Peadar McGlinchey and Calvin Bradley to level matters again.

Naomh Brid had a great chance of a goal after a lightning flowing move, but Brogan was brilliantly denied by a superb save from Red Hugh’s keeper Luke Kelly.

And Damian Browne put the Finn Valley men into the lead for the first time in the 16th minute.

Rushe levelled again from a free and Kelly was on hand again to deny Brogan a goal as he deflected his rasping shot over the bar in the 22nd minute.

Lady Luck smiled a bit on Naomh Brid five minutes from normal time break when Clint Walsh speared through the Red Hugh’s defence and his shot veered across the goal-struck the inside of the upright completely deceiving keeper Kelly for a vital score.

Declan McCafferty increased the lead to 1-6 to 0-5 with Eoin Quinn adding another point.

Referee Andrew Mullin played five minutes of extra time and Bradley narrowed the gap with a 35th minute free to leave Naomh Brid leading by 1-7 to 0-6 at the break.

Wind assisted Naomh Brid had two good scoring chances on the resumption-but they had a bigger let off when Damian Browne blasted a penalty over the bar via the crossbar in the 36h minute.

And it looked like they were home comfortably when they led by 2-10 to 0-8 by the 47th minute-before that epic Red Hugh’s comeback.



NAOMH BRID: Pauric McDaid; Liam Duffy, Sam Burgess, Jamie Timoney; Clint Walsh (1-0), Ross Gallagher, Eoin Quinn (0-1); Thomas Gallagher, Sean Gormley; Gary McCafferty, Gearoid Gallagher (0-1), Owen Rushe (0-2); Ryan Brogan (0-2), Calum Gallagher (1-21f), Declan McCafferty (0-2); Subs; Eoin McGarrigle for Clint Walsh (44 inj).



RED HUGH’S: Luke Kelly; Shane McGlinchey, Thomas McMenamin, Shane Gallagher; Gerard Melaugh, Pauric McMenamin, Cathal Doherty (0-1); Stephen McMenamin (0-1), Peadar McGlinchey (0-3f); Jason Callaghan, Colm Melaugh, Damian Browne (0-21f); Tim Callaghan, Calvin Bradley (0-53f), Jack Gillespie. Subs; Davin Rowan for Jason Callaghan (28), Damian McMenamin (1-0) for Shane McGlinchey (40).

REFEREE: Andrew Mullin (Killybegs)