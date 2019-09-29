NEWS
Loreto Letterkenny's Class of 1969 celebrate school reunion
50 years on - classmates meet up again
Guest at Saturday night's Loreto Convent school reunion in Letterkenny's Radisson Hotel PICTURE: CLIVE WASSON
Some of our readers might well recognise a few familiar faces in this photograph.
It features members of the class of 1969 at Loreto Convent in Letterkenny who hosted a 50th anniversary school reunion on Saturday night.
The students of 1964 - 1969 came from far and wide to meet up, share some memories and enjoy a long overdue catch-up in Letterkenny's Radisson Hotel.
PICTURE: CLIVE WASSON
