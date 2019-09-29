St Nauls come from nine down to defeat Naomh Columba in thriller in Fintra

In one of the best games of the year so far St Nauls came from nine points down midway through the first half to defeat Naomh Columba by two points in Fintra.

St Nauls 1-18

Naomh Columba 3-10

It was certainly a game of two halves. Naomh Columba led by 3-7 to 0-8 at half-time and looked on their way to the semi-final, but they could only manage three points in the second half as St Nauls were transformed.

The first half belonged to Aaron Doherty but it was Daniel Brennan who was the star of the second half, kicking six of St Nauls total.

It was raining goals in the first half with Aaron Doherty on fire for Naomh Columba.

That was just part of the story as referee Jimmy White had to be stretchered off after 25 minutes when he collided accidentally with Naomh Columba corner-forward Ryan McNern.

The first ten minutes were very close with six points being shared. Christopher Byrne pointed after just nine seconds but Brendan McCole had replied just over a minute later.

Ronan Gillespie and Daniel Brennan traded points as did Paddy Byrne (a magnificently struck 45m free) and Peadar Mogan.

Then it became the Aaron Doherty show as he hit 2-3 in a five minute blistering spell. His first goal was cooly slotted home with his left on 12 minutes. He hit a point a minute later from an angle and added another after a class turn to make space.

He added a free after Ryan Gillespie was fouled and then cut in to fire home a second goal on 18 minutes.

St Nauls were shellshocked bu tthey did reply with three points from Stephen Griffin (free), Shane Conneely and Stuart Johnston. Johnston should have had a goal as Stephen Griffin was first denied by Kieran McBrearty, but he crossed soccer style for Johnston who lifted it over the bar from point blank range.

Then came the Jimmy White injury with a five minute delay and Val Murray was forced to take over in the middle.

Aaron Doherty and Shane Conneely traded scores before Pauric Ward came forward to find the St Nauls net for the third goal. It came after an effort for a point from Michael Maguire went up in the air but Ward was alert.

Peader Mogan finished the first half scoring with a free.

Daniel Brennan was on the scoreboard within 45 seconds of the restart and on 33 minutes the Inver men were awarded a penalty, which was heavily contested by the Naomh Columba players. Stephen Griffin blazed the spot kick over the crossbar and it just didn't seem to be St Nauls day.

Aaron Doherty pointed at the other end (although the umpire waved it wide) but Val Murray correctly said it was a point.

With Shane Conneely and Stuart Johnston probing St Nauls kept plugging away. Johnston got on the end of a good move involving Peadar Mogan and Stephen Griffin to palm home a goal. The referee consulted with his umpires re a square ball but it was allowed to stand. Johnston then set up Daniel Brennan for another point. Gerry McGill made a point blank stop from Johnston for a '45' but Daniel Brennan fired over from the kick.

Aaron Doherty had a rare Naomh Columba point from a free but the momentum was with St Nauls and frees from Mogan and Griffin had them level on 52 minutes.

Diarmuid Gallagher, just on the field, edged them ahead for the first time in the contest a minute later.

It looked like it was enough, but almost four minutes into added time Aaron Doherty lofted a wonderful point to level matters again.

Extra time was looming but up stepped Daniel Brennan to hit two points in a minute to seal the win.

Scorers - St Nauls: Daniel Brennan 0-7, 1'45'; Stuart Johnston 1-1; Stephen Griffin 0-3,pen,2f; Peadar Mogan 0-3,2f; Brendan McCole, Shane Conneely, Diarmuid Gallagher 0-1 each.

Naomh Columba: Aaron Doherty 2-7,2f; Pauric Ward 1-0; Paddy Byrne (f), Christopher Byrne, Ronan Gillespie 0-1 each.

NAOMH COLUMBA: Gerry McGill; Kieran McBrearty, Philip Doherty, Pauric Ward; Lanty Molloy, Michael Maguire, Stephen Jones; Paddy Byrne, Kevin McNern; Ryan Gillespie, Aaron Doherty, Ronan Gillespie; Martin Cunningham, Christopher Byrne, Ryan McNern. Subs: Fionn Gallagher for P Byrne; Barry Carr for R McNern; Oisin Byrne for B Carr; Ronan O'Hare for L Molloy

ST NAULS: Gavin Mulreaney; Caolan Gaffney, Brendan McCole, John Rose; Martin Breslin, Conor McBrearty, Michael Coughlan; Lee McBrearty, Barry Griffin; John Relihan, Stuart Johnston, Peadar Mogan; Stephen Griffin, Daniel Brennan, Shane Conneely. Subs: Cathal Lowther for Relihan ht; Ian Campbell for Coughlin; Diarmuid Gallagher for Gaffney; Michael Coughlin for M Breslin

REFEREES: Jimmy White and Val Murray

