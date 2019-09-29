Naomh Conaill hold off brave Glenfin challenge to advance

Beaten finalists over the last two seasons, Naomh Conaill are eyeing up a place in yet another Donegal Senior County Final following Sunday’s hard-earned quarter-final victory over Glenfin in Glenswilly.

Naomh Conaill . . . . 1-14

Glenfin . . . .0-13



These neighbouring clubs served up an enjoyable contest watched by a big crowd at Pairc Naomh Columba.

In the end however, the favourites Naomh Conaill had too much quality and experience and while the margin was tight at the finish, they always seemed to have that bit extra in the tank.

For Glenfin, the defeat brings an end to a hugely impressive championship run. Last year’s Intermediate champions weren’t expected to cause an upset. But they provided a real test for Naomh Conaill, kicking some terrific scores and working tirelessly over the hour.

The concession of the goal on 16 minutes was a big moment in the game - Charles McGuinness finding the bottom corner with a brilliant finish.

Ultimately however, Naomh Conaill’s big players stood up when they needed to be counted - Leo McLoone, Anthony Thompson and Ciaran Thompston driving them on to victory with Eoghan McGettigan also really impressing.

Glenfin started well and had the first score on the board inside 40 seconds when Odhran McGlynn finished off a fine move with a well taken score from distance.

Gerard Ward from a free made it 0-2 to no score and while Eunan Doherty found the target for Naomh Conaill, Daniel McGlynn kicked another good point from play to maintain Glenfin’s good start.

Naomh Conaill, despite having plenty of early possession, found it difficult to turn that into scores. Charles McGuinness knocked over a close in free on seven minutes but two more points followed for Glenfin from a Gerard Ward free and an Odhran McGlynn ‘45 to make it 0-5 to 0-2.

Naomh Conaill however, got themselves back level with a wonderfully executed goal on 16 minutes. Dermot ‘Brick’ Molloy delivered the pass from wide on the left and after fetching the ball high above his head, McGuinness slammed the ball home past the dive of Liam O’Meara.

Molloy’s point put Naomh Conaill in front for the first time in the game and Eoghan McGettigan made it 1-4 to 0-5 soon after.

By half time, it was a two point game, 1-5 to 0-6 in favour of Naomh Conaill. However, any thoughts among the big crowd that they would kick on in the second half were quickly dispelled by Glenfin who were quick out of the blocks on the restart and two quickfire scores from Gerard Ward and Karl McGlynn had the sides level again.

Then, however, came a period of Naomh Conaill intensity. ‘Brick’ Molloy, Jeaic McKelvey, Eoghan McGettigan and Brendan McDyer all hit scores as they moved into a six-point lead, 1-11 to 0-8.

But credit to Glenfin, they came back again with three unanswered points of their own - the best of them a brilliant effort Ross Marley. Going into the closing period, there was just a goal between them 1-11 to 0-11.

Glenfin however, just couldn’t find the goal they so badly wanted and the loss for a several minutes of Frank McGlynn because of a head wound hardly helped their cause.

The brilliant Eoghan McGettigan and substitute Nathan Byrne kicked a couple of important late scores to help Naomh Conaill to a four-point victory.

A case of job done for the favourites who lost Leo McLoone to a black card right at the death.



NAOMH CONAILL: Stephen McGrath; Eoin Waide, AJ Gallagher, Jeaic McKelvey; Eunan Doherty, Anthony Thompson, Ethan O'Donnell; Ciaran Thompson, Ultan Doherty; Brendan McDyer, Eoghan McGettigan, Kieran Gallagher; Dermot ‘Brick’ Molloy, Charles McGuinness, Leo McLoone.

Subs: Marty Boyle and Nathan Byrne for Molloy and Gallagher 45; John O’Malley and Seamus Corcoran for Waide and McDyer 58; Kieran Gallagher for McLoone (black card 60).



GLENFIN: Liam O’Meara; Daithi Carr, John Harkin, Martin O’Donnell; Odhran McGlynn, Frank McGlynn, Ross Marley; Jason Morrow, Stephen Ward; Ciaran Brady, Stephen Carr, Daniel McGlynn; Karl McGlynn, Gerard Ward, Aaron McGlynn.

Subs: Gary Dorrian for Brady 57; Kaine McGlynn.



REFEREE: Mark Dorrian (Gaeil Fhanada).