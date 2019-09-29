Award-winning musician to build studio at ancestral home in Donegal

An internationally acclaimed musician and visual artist has been granted planning permission to build a music and painting studio at her ancestral family home in Donegal.

Anohni Hegarty, known as Anohni, came to prominence as lead singer of Antony and The Johnsons. The group won the coveted Mercury Prize in 2005 with their second album I am A Bird Now.

In 2015 she released an album under the name Anhoni and in 2016 she became only the second transgender person to be nominated for an Oscar with her nomination for Best Orginal Song.

The singer and artist was born in England but moved to California with her family as a child.

She has been granted planning permission to demolish part of her derelict family homestead near Carrick, and build a studio space on the footprint of the orignal cottage.

In the planning application the artist said the ancestral home dates back three generations.

She was granted planning permission for renovation and extension work to the existing cottege in 2015.

Anohni's late father Brendan Hegarty was CEO of US technology firm Seagate and was instrumental in the opening of a plant in Derry in 1993 which is one of the city's biggest employers.

In their submission McCabe Architects said the application was for "a unique forward-looking retreat type studio of distinctive architectural merit".

"The brief is for an artist's studio for her music, craft, and painting where she can enjoy a creative peaceful space”.

In a letter to the council the musician said the cottage is where she lives today.



'Most beautiful place'

The area is “the most beautiful place in the world world to me,” she said.

Anohni said she was looking to build a painting and music studio for her personal use. The letter outlines how she would visit the homestead as a child and when it became derelict she vowed to her grandmother that she would one day reclaim the land and rebuild the cottage.

"After a career in music and visual art that has led to my singing in opera houses and exhibited in museums around the world, I have been able to realize that long-held dream."





