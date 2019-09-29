Donegal's Brendan Boyce finishes a brilliant sixth in 50k walk at the World Athletic Championships and says "Bring on Tokyo"

Donegal's Brendan Boyce represented Ireland in the 50k walk at the World Athletic Championships in Doha, Qatar.

And he finished a brilliant sixth in the event.

"It was a 40k training session and a 10k race," he beamed afterwards.

At the 40k mark he was inside the top ten.

He described his race plan as "perfect" and said he was fully confident throughout the race.

He also paid tribute to the invaluable input from Rob Heffernan.

"I love 50k, it's the best event," he added.

The Milford man finished in 4:07:46.

The Finn Valley AC man will now focus his attention on the Olympics in Tokyo next year.

"I will be in contention for a medal in Tokyo," he also stated.

The race was won by Yusuke Suzuki of Japan in 4:04.20