Full-time: Kilcar get the better of Killybegs to reach the last four

Kilcar did enough in the first half to overcome Killybegs in the second of the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Donegal Senior Championship quarter-finals in MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey.

Kilcar 2-14

Killybegs 0-11

However, they didn't score for 19 minutes of the second half which will give their management some food for thought before the semi-final.

Killybegs put it up to them in that second period and reduced the leeway to four points at one stage, but Kilcar found their rhythm in the fourth quarter to seal the win. They had eight second half wides in the second half which will be a worry.

Andrew McClean was given the man of the match award and he was a tireless worker for the winners. Hugh McFadden had a big game for the losers.

Kilcar started without veteran Michael Hegarty, but they had Ciaran McGinley back at midfield. Rory Gallagher was marked absent for Killybegs on the sideline.

The chances of a shock win were all but over at half-time as Kilcar led by 2-8 to 0-5.

Matthew McClean and Mark McHugh (45) were on their way by the sixth minute. Jack McSharry pulled a point back but when Ciaran McGinley released Andrew McClean on nine minutes to fire home the first goal, the writing was on the wall.

Ciaran McGinley was almost in for a second goal, his first effort blocked by the 'keeper and when the ball rebounded into his hands, his follow up effort was taken off the line by Ryan Carr.

On 13 minutes the second goal was on the scoreboard as Ryan McHugh found Eoin with a long ball and he set up Patrick McBrearty to fire home.

Hugh McFadden pointed after Jack McSharry was fouled but points continued to flow from Kilcar from Eoin McHugh and two from Matthew McClean, the second with his left.

Ryan McHugh almost had a goal, his first time effort getting a slight deflection for a '45'. David McGuinness came forward to hit Killybegs' fourth point, while Patrick McBrearty turned the ball over in midfield and strode forward to fire over.

Hugh McFadden had a free but Stephen McBrearty closed out the first half scoring with two quick points for a nine point interval lead.

Hugh McFadden cut the lead inside five minutes of the restart with two frees. Conor Doherty was in for a Kilcar goal but again Ryan Carr saved on the line. Killybegs broke for Paul Cunningham to cut the lead to six.

Another from Hugh McFadden had Killybegs hopes up with just ten minutes of the second half played.

By the 46th minute Kilcar had amassed six wides and no addition on the scoreboard. Paul Cunningham won a free after fielding a high ball. It was very close to being a penalty, but Kilcar were relieved. Hugh McFadden pointed the free but Kilcar responded with Andrew McClean getting their first point of the second half.

Ciaran McGinley added another and suddenly they found their mojo again. Mark McHugh (free) and Patrick McBrearty had the lead out to eight again.

Scorers - Kilcar: Patrick McBrearty 1-2; Andrew McClean 1-1; Matthew McClean, Ciaran McGinley 0-3 each; Mark McHugh 0-2,f,'45'; Stephen McBrearty 0-2; Eoin McHugh 0-1.

Killybegs: Hugh McFadden 0-6,5f; David McGuinness, Christopher Murrin, Jack McSharry, Paul Cunningham, Donal McGuire 0-1 each.

KILCAR: Eamonn McGinley; Barry McGinley, Conor McShane, Pauric Carr; Andrew McClean, Barry Shovlin, Brian O'Donnell; Mark McHugh, Ciaran McGinley; Ryan McHugh, Conor Doherty, Eoin McHugh; Matthew McClean, Patrick McBrearty, Stephen McBrearty.

Subs: Michael Hegarty for B Shovlin 48; Mark Sweeney for M McClean 58; Oran Doogan for S McBrearty 61

KILLYBEGS: Kevin Martin; Peter McGinley, Ciaran Conaghan, David McGuinness; Jon Bán Gallagher, Daniel Breslin, Ryan Carr; Hugh McFadden, Evan Broderick; Christopher Murrin, Jack McSharry, Michael Statham; Shaun Gorrell, Paul Cunningham, Ryan Cunningham. Subs: Seamus Og Byrne for McGuinness; Donal McGuire for Gorrell both 52; Christopher Cunningham for P McGinley 58; Pauric McShane for P Carr 59

REFEREE: Enda McFeely (Convoy)