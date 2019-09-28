Residents in fire of illegal fireworks display in Letterkenny

Residents in the Long Lane area of Letterkenny are fed up with illegal fireworks.

Neighbors say illegal displays on Friday night were bringing about more fear and frustration, than fun.

A local said the culprits were on their last warning - it was off to the gardaí if it happened again.

"Could those who were responsible for throwing fireworks tonight and potentially damaging property or worse, seriously harming themselves or others, stop immediately.

"We know who you all are now. We have seen you all tonight. We are aware that it is more than those in the picture. Your parents will recognise you in these pictures and your friends parents will recognise you."

He added the residents did not want to have the gardaí involved in this again nor did they want to have to post their concerns on social media again.

"So we are asking you, stop immediately," he said.