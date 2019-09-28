St Eunans overwhelm Milford in first of Donegal Senior quarter-finals

Sizzling St Eunan’s annihilated a badly outgunned Milford side and sent a strong message as to their intentions in this year’s county championship.



St Eunan’s 5-22

Milford 0-11



And they only hit one point from a free as they posted a swift 5-21 from play in a highly impressive display in Sean MacCumhaill Park.

In truth this one-sided affair was well over by half time when the rampant winners led by 3-12 to 0-7 as three well finished goals from RTE man of the match Darragh Mulgrew and two from the most impressive Eoin McGeehin.

It was ironic that this was the one game where the pundits thought might yield a shock result, but Eunan’s quickly dispelled that notion with a calm clever and composed display where full-forward Niall O’Donnell reigned supreme.

He was well supported by his brother Conor O’Donnell, McGeehin, James Kelly, Conor Parke and Conor Morrison in a game where they never needed to get out of second gear.

But this youthful Letterkenny also showed a ruthless streak as they never let up.

They hit two more goals in the second half from James Kelly and McGeehin who got his hat trick on the net just before the close of play.

For a disappointing and slightly shell-shocked Milford side, the Barrett brothers tried hard and hit some fine points.

But Danny O’Donnell’s men will be disappointed with their overall display as they were simply brushed aside by a most impressive Eunan’s outfit.

Slick St Eunan’s signalled their early intention when a lightning move involving Brian McIntyre and Eoin McGeehin ended with Darragh Mulgrew cooly picking his spot to give the lively Letterkenny lads a tonic start.

And Mulgrew’s early strike put the Milford men on the back foot-a position they could never escape from.

In form Niall O’Donnell added a snappy point before Darragh Black opened Milford’s account.

James Kelly and O’Donnell extended the lead for Letterkenny, before three points in 90 seconds from Chris and Kane Barrett left just a goal between the sides by the 12th minute.

But that was as good as it got for the badly outgunned Milford who were wide open at the back as their decision to go toe to toe with Eunan’s backfired.

For Eunan’s struck like a rattler again in the 13th minute when Kelly found the elusive Eoin McGeehin who caught and turned brilliantly before rifling the ball to the net.

The Barrett’s continued to tag on a few points for the losers-but they always looked vulnerable at the back.

O’Donnell and Kelly edged Eunan’s into a 2-10 to 0-7 lead as half-time beckoned.

But it was to get even worse for Milford when McGeehin took a fine pass from Conor O’Donnell and hit a cracking shot to the roof of the net to effectively end this match as a contest.

The second half was a mere canter in the park for the winners in the second half as they leisurely carved open the Milford defence at will.

And they were minus the talismanic Rory Kavanagh, who will now be available for their semi-final clash which should make them an even more formidable force.



ST EUNAN’s; Shaun Patton; Conor Parke (0-1) Conor Morrison (0-1), Aaron Deeney; Sean Ryan, Eamon Doherty, Dara Mulgrew (1-3); Conor O’Donnell (0-2) Sean McGettigan; Caolan Ward (0-2) James Kelly (1-3), Brian McIntyre (0-1); Mick Martin, Niall O’Donnell (0-6,1f), Eoin McGeehin (3-1) Subs; Conall Dunne (0-1) for Mick Martin (41), Jamie Doherty (0-1) for Niall O’Donnell (46), Peter McEniff for Sean Ryan (48), Sean Halvey for Conor Parke, Peter Curran for Darragh Mulgrew (56), Conor Moore for Aaron Deeney (61)



MILFORD: Caolan McGettigan; Conor Coll (16), James Doyle, Thomas Evesson; Kyle Black (17), Paddy Peoples, Garry Merrit, Joey Cullen, Luke Barrett (0-3); Martin Doyle, Christopher Barrett (0-3,1f) Cathal McGettigan (0-1); Darragh Black (0-2), Kane Barrett (0-2), Ryan McMahon. Subs; Rory O’Donnell for Paddy Peoples, Conor Coll for Marty Doyle, Conor McHugh for Kyle Black (h-time), Ronan Doherty for Ryan McMahon (43), Pauric Curley for Gary Merritt (55) Sean Black for Gavin Grier (58)



REFEREE: Seamus McGonigle (Aodh Ruadh).