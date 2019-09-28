Aodh Ruadh have it all their own way against Naomh Muire in one-sided contest

Aodh Ruadh were much too strong for a disappointing Naomh Muire side in the first of the Intermediate quarter-finals in Glenfin.

Aodh Ruadh 2-19

Naomh Muire 0-8

Nathan Boyle was in superb form, hitting 2-2 in the second half, but this was a good all-round performance from the Ballyshannon side.

Aodh Ruadh were without the unavailable Eamonn McGrath but it mattered little.

It took 12 minutes before the first score was registered, Sean Yank Boyle with his left, but that would be Naomh Muire's last score until the 32 minute.

In between Aodh Ruadh got a foothold adding eight points. Johnny Gethins had them level within seconds and the points flowed from Cian Dolan, Philip Patton, Oisin Rooney with a very good effort; Patton with two more and Niall Murray.

The eighth point came from Shane McGrath after Daniel Devlin was blackcarded in the 27th minute.

However, it was to be McGrath's last action too, as he was blackcarded from the kick-out.

In added time Naomh Muire hit two quick points from 'keeper Declan Ward and Darren Sweeney before Shane Gillespie brought down the curtain on the first half scoring for Aodh Ruadh, who led 0-9 to 0-3 at the break.

Five minutes into the new half Philip Patton extended the lead but Declan Ward replied from a free.

But the telling score came on 37 minutes when a great ball from Philip Patton over the top found Nathan Boyle and he fired to the roof of the net.

Patton added a point from a free before Hugh Martin and Niall Murray traded scores. Niall Murray had a goal chance saved by Martin.

But the second goal arrived on 51 minutes and it was a second for the impressive Nathan Boyle.

Fintan Doherty became the third player to be black carded with just over two minutes left.

There was time for Conor Patton to be Aodh Ruadh's 11th different scorer in an impressive performance.

In added time Patrick Rodgers was shown red by Liam McConigley.

Scorers - Aodh Ruadh: Nathan Boyle 2-2; Philip Patton 0-5,1f; Diarmuid McInerney, Niall Murray, Oisin Rooney 0-2 each; Johnny Gallagher, Shane Gillespie, Conor Patton, Cian Dolan, Johnny Gethins and Shane McGrath 0-1 each.

Naomh Muire: Declan Ward 0-2,'45',f; Sean Yank Boyle 0-2,1f; Hugh Martin, Adam O'Brien, Darren Sweeney and Joey Gillespie (f) 0-1 each.



AODH RUADH: Peter Boyle; Callum O'Halloran, Colm Kelly, Johnny Gethins; Shane Gillespie, Johnny Gallagher, Sean Taylor; Cian Dolan, Conor Patton; Nathan Boyle, Philip Patton, Oisin Rooney; Diarmuid McInerney, Niall Murray, Shane McGrath. Subs: Ryan McKenna for S McGrath bcard 30; Darren Drummond for Murray; Paddy Gillespie for S Gillespie; Michael Ward for O'Halloran

NAOMH MUIRE: Declan Ward; Hugh Martin, Brian Gillespie, Francis Gallagher; Cian Boyle, Aida O'Gara, Daniel Ward; Adam O'Brien, Ultan Boyle; Jack O'Donnell, Tomas O'Donnell, Darren Sweeney; Sean Yank Boyle, Danny Devlin, Fintan Doherty. Sub: Joey Gillespie for Devlin bcard 29; Patrick Rodgers for T O'Donnell ht; Laurence Coyle for D Sweeney 42;

REFEREE: Liam McConigley (Downings)