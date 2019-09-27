Donegal is Luckiest Winning Streak County

Donegal was the luckiest Winning Streak county in the last season of RTÉ's longest-running gameshow, Winning Streak. Fifteen players from Donegal won a total of €630,000, with an average prize per player of €42,000.

The show returns on Saturday, September 28 for the landmark 30th season of the popular National Lottery game show. As ever, the show co-presenters Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy will have prizes and cash galore for five lucky players every week, with one getting the chance to spin the iconic Winning Streak Grand Prize Wheel.

The popular game show first appeared on our screens on September 21, 1990 which makes it the second longest running game show in Europe, second only to Countdown.

Since 1990, a massive 6,110 people have taken part, winning in excess of €180 million in prizes. In total, €5,549,000 was won during the last season alone.

While the show is 30 years old this year, this is not the only milestone as Marty Whelan is marking his tenth year presenting the programme.

Speaking on the return of the show and his decade of Winning Streak, Marty Whelan, said: “I couldn’t believe it when I realised that it has been ten years since I joined Winning Streak – the decade has gone by so quick. Winning Streak is definitely unique – there’s nothing else like it. It truly is reality television, except in this show nobody gets hurt – they win large sums of money that help them along in their lives, whatever stage they are at, whether they be young or old.”

Sinead Kennedy, who has been presenting Winning Streak since 2013, said: “My favourite part of the show is definitely meeting the five players each week. Central to Winning Streak’s success is the fact it reaches into every community in Ireland and you see every walk of life. Viewers relate to the players each week and this inclusiveness is a testament to the show’s longevity and success and it’s why Winning Streak continues to be a Saturday night institution all across Ireland."