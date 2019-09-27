Status yellow weather warning issued for Donegal

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for Donegal.

Heavy rain is forecast for Friday evening and early tonight. Some spot flooding will take place.

Donegal is forecast to get between 20 to 30mm of rain.

The warning is in place from 8pm tonight until 2am tomorrow, Saturday, morning.

All road users are urged to drive with caution, be vigilant, and take the weather conditions into account.