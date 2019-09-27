Minister McHugh announces green light for major development of St Mary’s NS, Stranorlar

Minister for Education and Skills, Joe McHugh, has announced a second major school building project on Friday with the green light for St Mary’s NS, Stranorlar, to go to tender for a new school.

Fresh out of a visit to Scoil Cholmcille, Letterkenny to confirm its major redevelopment, Minister McHugh arrived in St Mary’s to join staff, pupils, parents and board of management and principal, Eoghan Roarty and past principal, Fintan Keating, to celebrate the big news.

“I was in Glenswilly NS just two weeks ago, and I’m just out of Scoil Cholmchille and now I have the great privilege of marking another step forward for St Mary’s, Stranorlar,” Minister McHugh said.

The school received confirmation from Minister McHugh that it is moving to tender to source the building firm to carry out the major redevelopment of the school.

“What all this means is that next year the diggers will be on site, the builders will be making progress on getting a three-storey 24 classroom school for the town and its people.

“We are talking about a school building of the best standard and from an environmental point of view it will have a near zero energy rating.

“Huge credit has to go to principal, Eoghan Roarty and retired principal, Fintan Keating, for their great focus, determination and patience over the last while. I also want to thank all the staff and everyone on the board of management and the local school community for sticking with us on this.”

Local Fine Gael councillor, Martin Harley, added: “It is a first class day for schools in Donegal. I am glad to be able to share it with the minister. Before we know it we will be watching construction and getting ready for a grand opening.

Minister McHugh added: “St Mary’s, Scoil Cholmcille, Glenswilly, the progress of St Eunan’s College, Letterkenny through the fast-track Adapt programme, upgrade works at Moville Community College and many others are all shining examples of this Government’s commitment through Project Ireland 2040".

“Other communities are waiting and I want to assure people that we know how important each project is; that each one is a priority in each school community and I am determined to see them make good progress.”