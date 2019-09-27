Green Light for major development of Scoil Cholmcille, Letterkenny

The green light for major redevelopment of Scoil Cholmcille, Letterkenny - the second major school building project to be confirmed in as many weeks - has just been announced.

Minister for Education and Skills, Joe McHugh joined staff, pupils, parents and board of management and principal, Paraig Cannon, at the school on Friday to celebrate the big news.

“I was in Glenswilly NS just two weeks ago to mark the step forward for the major extension in that school and I committed to bringing more news without delay,” Minister McHugh said.

“And now we are at another school and it really is a privilege to be able to make an announcement like this for Scoil Cholmcille.”

The school received confirmation from Minister McHugh that it is moving to tender to source the building firm to carry out the major redevelopment of the school.

“It was Fine Gael in Government that pledged this kind of investment in our schools and it is a huge honour to be able to see these moving to the point where the building work is only a short time away,” Minister McHugh said.

“Ultimately Scoil Cholmcille will get eight new classrooms, a general purpose hall and ball courts. Not only that but the prefabs will be removed from the school grounds, there’ll be a new a car park and set down area.

“We are talking about a school building of the best standard and from an environmental point of view it will have a near zero energy rating.

“Huge credit has to go to principal Paraig Cannon, all the staff, chair of the board of management Fr Kemmy and board members and the whole staff and school community for their support and dedication to this project all the way through, not to mention the welcome I received.”

Fine Gael councillor Jimmy Kavanagh added: “It is fantastic news. It’s such a huge boost to think that in no time at all we will have the builders on site and the staff and pupils of Scoil Cholmcille enjoying the best teaching environment thanks to commitment and investment of Fine Gael in Government.”

Minister McHugh said: “Scoil Cholmcille, Glenswilly, the progress of St Eunan’s College, Letterkenny through the fast-track Adapt programme, upgrade works at Moville Community College and many others are all shining examples of this Government’s commitment through Project Ireland 2040.

“Other communities are waiting and I want to assure people that we know how important each project is; that each one is a priority in each school community and I am determined to see them make good progress.”