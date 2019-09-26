Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, September 26, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Patrick Harkin, (The Barber), ‘Luben’, Malin Road, Moville

- Sadie Gallagher, Quay Road, Dungloe

- Moya McLaughlin, née McCallion, Carrowmore, Malin, formerly Lower Town, Malin

- Mary McGrotty, Abbey Park, Manorcunningham and formerly of Sallybrook, Manorcunningham

- Pat Joe Byrne, formerly of Doobin Glenties

- James Joseph (Jim Joe) Mc Cay Cloughfin, Argrey, Ballindrait

- Patricia Mulhern, Lawn Park, Ballyshannon

- Jim Gallagher, Auckland, New Zealand and formally of Gurtains, Lettermore, Frosses

Patrick Harkin, (The Barber), ‘Luben’, Malin Road, Moville

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital, Letterkenny, of Patrick Harkin, (The Barber), ‘Luben’, Malin Road, Moville.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, on Thursday, September 26, at 7pm going to his home.

Funeral from there on Saturday, September 28 at 3pm for Funeral Requiem Mass at 3.30pm in St. Mary’s Church, Ballybrack, with burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the day of the funeral.

All enquiries to Liam Collins, Funeral Director – 074 9379 369.

Sadie Gallagher, Quay Road, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Sadie Gallagher, Quay Road, Dungloe.

Her remains will repose at McGlynn’s Funeral Home, Dungloe on Thursday. Rosary at 9pm. Viewing at 2pm on Friday with private removal at 8pm going to her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, September 28 at 11am in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe, with interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Dungloe District Hospital, c/o any family member or Sean McGlynn, Funeral Director.

Moya McLaughlin, née McCallion, Carrowmore, Malin, formerly Lower Town, Malin

The death has taken place of Moya McLaughlin, née McCallion, Carrowmore, Malin, formerly Lower Town, Malin.

Reposing at her late residence. Funeral from her home on Saturday, September 28 at 10.15am for 11 o’ clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Lagg followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time please from 11pm till 11am.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Carndonagh Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Liam Collins Funeral Director.

Mary McGrotty, Abbey Park, Manorcunningham and formerly of Sallybrook, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place of Mary McGrotty, Abbey Park, Manorcunningham and formerly of Sallybrook, Manorcunningham.

Remains will repose at her daughter Eileen and son-in-law Gerard Quinns’ residence at 17 Abbey Park, Manorcunningham.

Funeral from there on Saturday, September 28 at 10.15am going to St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for 11am Funeral Mass.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am. Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Cuanannie Day Centre, Ballyraine c/o any family member.

Pat Joe Byrne, formerly of Doobin, Glenties

The death has occurred in Harbour Lights Nursing Home of Pat Joe Byrne, formerly of Doobin Glenties.

Remains reposing at his nephew Brian Byrne’s house in Croagh.

Removal from there at 10am on Friday to St.Connell's Church Glenties for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery .

Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired to Harbour Lights comfort fund care of any family member.

James Joseph (Jim Joe) Mc Cay Cloughfin, Argrey, Ballindrait

The death has occurred of James Joseph (Jim Joe) Mc Cay Cloughfin, Argrey, Ballindrait.

His remains will be reposing at his daughter Caitriona O’ Neill’s residence Cloughfin, Argrey, Ballindrait.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning at 10.20am going to St. Patrick’s Church, Murlog for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the old cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Heart Chest & Stroke Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Patricia Mulhern, Lawn Park, Ballyshannon

The sudden death has taken place of Patricia Mulhern, Lawn Park, Ballyshannon. Reposing at John McGee and Sons funeral home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon on Thursday from 6pm to 9pm, with remains going to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon on Friday for 11am Funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in St Joseph's, the Rock Cemetery, Ballyshannon. House private please.

Jim Gallagher, Auckland, New Zealand and formally of Gurtains, Lettermore, Frosses

A Mass in memory of Jim Gallagher, Auckland, New Zealand and formally of Gurtains, Lettermore, Frosses will take place at the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses on Sunday at 11am.

