Deputy Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher calls for immediate action on St. Mary's - Stranorlar

A Fianna Fáil deputy has called on the Minister for Education Joe McHugh to sanction St Mary’s National School, Stranorlar, to go to immediate tender.

Deputy Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher said that inordinate delays have occurred since pre-qualification stage of contractors adding that major delays has taken place in relation to the sanctioning of the school.

He said: "I have raised the need for a new School at Stranorlar on a continual basis since my election in 2016, and especially because the previous Government of 2011-2016 having removed the school from their capital building programme, the decision of that government has caused major delays to the sanctioning of the school."

The Dungloe-based representative said that due to the 'continual delay and time delays within the department' he is forcing a decision on this school.

"It is a full 12 months since the school was progressed to pre-qualification stage, normally it should move to tender stage within 5 months maximum. I have already decided that a motion must be put before the Dáil in order to progress this project. No further delays can be allowed to occur."

Deputy Gallagher said that the reality is that planning permission will expire on this project by 2022: "Bearing in mind the project still has to be fully tendered for, we run the serious risk of letting this project’s planning expire before we get it off the ground."

The new building will comprise of 24 new mainstream classrooms, PE Hall and a suite of resource rooms and the new school will be situated on a 5-acre site. The current enrollment of the school stands at 448 pupils and the new school building will allow for further expansion in enrollment of up to 720 pupils.

The new school building will be state of the art in design and layout and will serve the needs of the school community for many generations ahead.

"Today, I am directly challenging the Minister to take action and progress this project, you have allowed excessive time delays at the current stage notwithstanding the removal previously of the project from the capital programme. Now, is the time to progress this project and allow it to proceed to construction or face the wrath of further scrutiny on the floor of Dáil Éireann and your poor management of this project thus far," he said.