Donegal pupils hear fitness message

Two Donegal schools – Lurgybrack National School, Letterkenny and Glebe National School in Donegal Town – recently hosted visits from Irish fitness expert Tom Dalton at which over 220 pupils heard the message that physical fitness and healthy eating go hand-in-hand and should begin at an early age.

Pupils from Glebe National School in Donegal town hear the fitness message

Topics covered during each visit included demonstrations of exercises young people should do, advice on healthy eating, and tips on how to use leisure time to stay physical fit.

Supported by Fyffes, schools and sports clubs interested in receiving a similar visit can find details online at http://www.fyffesfitsquad.ie/