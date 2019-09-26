FF call for financial aid for agri-sector in Budget – McConalogue

Fianna Fáil spokesperson on Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, says the forthcoming budget should include specific financial aid for the agri-sector due to the adverse impact of Brexit.

“The government should commit to supporting the agri-sector in the forthcoming budget. It is expected that other sectors will have financial supports delivered in the forthcoming budget. The agri-sector should be included in any Brexit minded budget.

“Brexit has harmed the sector like never before. Since May beef farmers have losses of €100m. These losses are set to continue and government intervention in this budget is needed.

“My colleagues and I have made the case to the government that our largest indigenous sector must be safeguarded from all Brexit scenarios in the upcoming budget.

“We must plan for all eventualities and have a mitigation fund. The government must deliver a sectoral fund in the budget,” he said