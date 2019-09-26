Finn Harps Media Officer steps down from role

Finn Harps Media Officer Declan Kerr has confirmed that in light of negative comments from sources within the club, he has decided to step down from the post.

In a statement issued this morning, Mr Kerr said the negative comments relate to his report of a recent Harps away match.

However, he said that for some time now he has not received the full support and positive reaction needed to report and comment in a manner that is in the best interests of promoting the club.

He also said he has been subjected to an ongoing social media campaign of personal attacks over the past year.

“I have been forced to consider my position over a number of months in the hope that the issues arising could have been resolved and it is with much regret that I am now taking this course of action to step down as Finn Harps Media Officer and from the Club’s Board,” he said.

“Despite this very difficult time for me personally, I have been fundraising over the past week to help Finn Harps through a challenging financial period and I will be presenting the proceeds to the club in the coming days.

“I am proud to have served in the Media Officer role for the past three years.

“It was very rewarding also for me personally that my work was recognised by being nominated twice in three years for the Irish Soccer Writers Association Media Officer Award.

“I trust that my work has been of real benefit to Finn Harps in promoting the club teams at both senior and underage level.

“Finally, I want to wish Finn Harps Football Club, their hundreds of volunteers and supporters all the best in the future.

“Hopefully the senior team can retain their place in the Premier Division for next season and the underage sides can achieve success in their respective competitions in the coming weeks.”