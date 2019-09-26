Killybegs coastguard is looking to recruit new members

The Killybegs coastguard are recruiting for new members at present.

They are looking for people who are interested in being a coastguard. They want to hear from people who have the time to dedicate to the vital service.

If you require further details as to what being a coastguard entails please email killybegscoastguard@hotmail.com.

The latest date for recruiting is Wednesday, October 9, 2019.