Killybegs coastguard is looking to recruit new members
Do you or someone you know suit the profile?
The Killybegs coastguard are recruiting for new members at present.
They are looking for people who are interested in being a coastguard. They want to hear from people who have the time to dedicate to the vital service.
If you require further details as to what being a coastguard entails please email killybegscoastguard@hotmail.com.
The latest date for recruiting is Wednesday, October 9, 2019.
