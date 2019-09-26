Letting your hair down on a Germany holiday

I am just back from four nights in Berlin and a night in Hamburg. Myself, my husband and my two kids traveled there. I have lived in Germany in the past and so has my husband, so you could say we are fans of Germany.

My kids are almost teenagers, so at a good age for traveling.

It did start off badly as the apartment I had originally booked for five nights in Hamburg was cancelled because of a leak. This then led me to start thinking why not move around a bit rather than five nights in one city so thankfully I booked one night in Hamburg, three nights in Berlin and our last night in Hamburg.

All was going well, we drove through the night to the airport as you do.

Leak

We got to Hamburg, almost at the apartment, made the phone call to the property to be told that this apartment also had a leak. As you can imagine, we couldn't believe it. This was all done through a well-known travel site.

We decided the best thing would be to book a night in Berlin and hop on the next train to Berlin, which we did. I love Berlin, even the main train station is impressive.

We got to our apartment not before picking up some Turkish kebabs on the way. Not much was done that evening but knowing we were going to wake up in Berlin was a relief.

The next morning was great. After a fabulous breakfast we made off to our next apartment which was booked for three nights. It was big, comfortable, fantastic showers, huge windows. We hopped on buses, just the ordinary ones as our day tickets covered us and the kids all day for €14 , hopped off at parks, bought a Frisbee and an American football.

We went to an ice hockey match, went to flea markets. Went swimming in an outdoor pool, lovely and warm, went swimming in an East German pool 50 meters long - €10 for all of us.

Shopping

We went to a shopping mall, which made my daughter very happy, got lots of Adidas and Nike for great prices. We had lots of German beer and curry wurst. Berlin really has it all for everyone, food, shopping, culture and fabulous parks.

I would definitely recommend it for anyone's bucket list. We finished off in Hamburg.

We had a great room in the Meininger hostel for the four of us for the grand sum of €72. We had a quick look around Hamburg, down at the docks and the reeper bahn.

Lots of bars with terrible music. We were quite happy that we ended up making the decision to go to Berlin. We got home safe and sound to Dublin airport, that lovely feeling of walking on your own home turf in the pouring rain, getting to quick park and the car wouldn’t start, but that's another story.

