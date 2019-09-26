Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, September 26, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Moya McLaughlin, née McCallion, Carrowmore, Malin, formerly Lower Town, Malin

- Mary McGrotty, Abbey Park, Manorcunningham and formerly of Sallybrook, Manorcunningham

- Pat Joe Byrne, formerly of Doobin Glenties

- James Joseph (Jim Joe) Mc Cay Cloughfin, Argrey, Ballindrait

- Patricia Mulhern, Lawn Park, Ballyshannon

- Bridget Boyle, Cois Locha, Dungloe and Loughanure

- Mary Theresa McKinney, Glack Row, Linsfort, Buncrana

Moya McLaughlin, née McCallion, Carrowmore, Malin, formerly Lower Town, Malin

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Moya McLaughlin, née McCallion, Carrowmore, Malin, formerly Lower Town, Malin.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, today, Thursday, 26th September, at 2 p.m. going to her home.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Mary McGrotty, Abbey Park, Manorcunningham and formerly of Sallybrook, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place of Mary McGrotty, Abbey Park, Manorcunningham and formerly of Sallybrook, Manorcunningham.

Remains will repose at her daughter Eileen and son-in-law Gerard Quinns’ residence at 17 Abbey Park, Manorcunningham from 3pm on Thursday September 26.

Funeral from there on Saturday, September 28 at 10.15am going to St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for 11am Funeral Mass.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am. Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Cuanannie Day Centre, Ballyraine c/o any family member.

Pat Joe Byrne, formerly of Doobin, Glenties

The death has occurred in Harbour Lights Nursing Home of Pat Joe Byrne, formerly of Doobin Glenties.

Remains reposing at his nephew Brian Byrne’s house in Croagh from approximately 10am on Thursday.

Removal from there at 10am on Friday to St.Connell's Church Glenties for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery .

Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired to Harbour Lights comfort fund care of any family member.

James Joseph (Jim Joe) Mc Cay Cloughfin, Argrey, Ballindrait

The death has occurred of James Joseph (Jim Joe) Mc Cay Cloughfin, Argrey, Ballindrait.

His remains will be reposing at his daughter Caitriona O’ Neill’s residence Cloughfin, Argrey, Ballindrait from 11am on Thursday.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning at 10.20am going to St. Patrick’s Church, Murlog for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the old cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Heart Chest & Stroke Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Patricia Mulhern, Lawn Park, Ballyshannon

The sudden death has taken place of Patricia Mulhern, Lawn Park, Ballyshannon. Reposing at John McGee and Sons funeral home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon on Thursday from 6pm to 9pm, with remains going to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon on Friday for 11am Funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in St Joseph's, the Rock Cemetery, Ballyshannon. House private please.

Bridget Boyle, Cois Locha, Dungloe and Loughanure

The death has occurred at Donegal Hospice of Bridget Boyle, Cosh Locha, Dungloe and Loughanure.

Removal on Wednesday evening to the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, for 7pm where Bridget will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by Cremation in Cavan at a later date.

Mary Theresa McKinney, Glack Row, Linsfort, Buncrana

The death has taken place at her residence of Mary Theresa McKinney, Glack Row, Linsfort, Buncrana. Reposing at her daughter’s residence at Glack Row, Linsfort.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, September 25 at 10.15am going to Star of the Sea Church, Desertegney, for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 10am.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a contact number for verification