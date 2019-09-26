NEWS
Emergency services attend early morning road traffic collision
Single vehicle accident outside Letterkenny
Motorists are advised to expect delays following a road traffic collision outside Letterkenny this morning
Emergency services are this morning attending a road traffic collision which occurred outside Letterkenny this morning.
The single vehicle accident happened on the main Letterkenny to New Mills road, on the Conwal side of the St Eunans GAA grounds at O'Donnell Park.
It happened shortly before 7.30am and there have been some traffic delays this morning.
Motorists are advised to approach the area with care.
