Donegal Travel Agent wins the top award at prestigious gala



One of Donegal's top travel agents has been named the best agency manager in the UK and Ireland.

Emma McHugh, the owner of Atlantic Travel in Letterkenny, was crowned the UK & Ireland’s ‘Manager of the Year' at the annual awards of industry bible the Travel Trade Gazette.

More than 100 travel agents entered the agent categories for this year’s awards, completing written submissions that were judged by a panel of industry leaders.

Judges said: "Emma wowed us with her dedication to warm customer service, the fantastic feedback she’s received from customers, and the passion with which she cares for her team.

“Emma’s success in turning around the fortunes of this high street store made her a clear favourite this year. Fantastically well done!”

TTG group editor Pippa Jacks said: “The TTG Travel Awards recognises the incredible travel consultants who deliver extraordinary customer service and expertise for their customers every single day.

“TTG’s agent winners demonstrate just how much value a travel professional can add, and highlight the vibrancy and quality of the travel agent sector in 2019. Huge congratulations to every agent that took home a trophy.”

Emma McHugh said: “This award means so much to me personally, I am utterly thrilled and it proves that business in Donegal can compete on an international stage and win.”

The TTG Travel Awards took place at the Lyceum Theatre in London’s West End on September 16, co-hosted by actress and comedian Jennifer Saunders.

The glittering awards ceremony, attended by 700 industry figures, also celebrated the industry’s top suppliers.

Emma said: “Our biggest growth market at present is for Cruise Holidays.

“There are many myths about cruise holidays - some think they are for elderly people only while the average age is actually 45 years.

“Others think they are expensive. When all the facilities are included a cruise can be a pocket friendly way of visiting new places, meeting new people and chilling out.

"If you are tempted why not drop in to see us in Letterkenny or come along on October 3 to the Radisson Blu in Letterkenny from 5pm to 8pm"