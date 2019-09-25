Letterkenny confirmed as garda divisional headquarters in operational shake up



Letterkenny has been confirmed as An Garda Síochána's headquarters for the Donegal/Sligo/Leitrim division in North Western Region.

This was announced yesterday (Wednesday), as part of the restructuring programme under the new Operating Model. The regions will reduce from six to four and the garda divisions from 28 to 19.

“A wide range of operational factors have been considered when deciding where the new regional and divisional headquarters should be based. These factors included population, geography, projected growth, crime trends and workload across a range of work streams.

The new model has already commenced with the amalgamation of regions and will be introduced into divisions on a phased basis.

Divisions in the border region are unlikely to see any significant change until further clarity is available on Brexit,” said a spokesperson.

The new Regional and Divisional Headquarters are:

North Western Region

Regional Headquarters - Murrough, Co Galway

Regional Chief Superintendent - Monaghan, Co Monaghan

Divisions and Headquarters in North Western Region

Galway - Murrough, Co Galway

Mayo/Roscommon/Longford - Castlebar, Co Mayo

Donegal/Sligo/Leitrm - Letterkenny, Co Donegal

Cavan/Monaghan/Louth - Drogheda, Co Louth

Eastern Region

Regional Headquarters - Kilkenny, Co Kilkenny

Regional Chief Superintendent - Kilkenny, Co Kilkenny

Divisions and Headquarters in the Eastern Region

Meath/Westmeath - Mullingar, Co Westmeath

Laois/Offaly/Kildare - Portlaoise, Co Laois

Wexford/Wicklow - Wexford, Co Wexford

Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow - Waterford, Co Waterford

Southern Region

Regional Headquarters - Anglesea Street, Cork City

Regional Chief Superintendent - Anglesea Street, Cork City

Divisions and Headquarters in the Southern Region

Cork City - Anglesea Street, Cork City

Cork County - Macroom (Bandon until new headquarters is built in Macroom)

Kerry - Tralee, Co Kerry

Limerick - Henry Street, Limerick

Clare/Tipperary - Ennis, Co Clare

Dublin Metropolitan Region

Regional Headquarters - Harcourt Square, Dublin

Regional Chief Superintendent - Harcourt Square, Dublin

Divisions and Headquarters in the DMR

DMR North - Ballymun, Dublin

DMR South - Crumlin, Dublin

DMR North Central - Store Street, Dublin

DMR South Central - Kevin Street, Dublin

DMR East - Dún Laoghaire, Dublin

DMR West - Blanchardstown, Dublin

Speaking following the announcement Commissioner Drew Harris said their new Operating Model would see larger divisions with more resources.

"It will deliver increased garda visibility in communities, as well more localised services. Resources will be strongly focused on community policing. Chief Superintendents and Superintendents will be empowered to make decisions on how policing is best delivered within their divisions while working to a corporate framework. Superintendents will be located throughout the Divisions and will be supported by additional Sergeants and Inspectors.

"In addition, our new Operating Model will enhance the investigation of crime through the delivery of a greater range of specialised services in local areas such as the investigation of sexual crime, domestic violence, cyber crime, and economic crime. Each division will be provided with a Detective Superintendent who along with trained investigators in specialist areas will be responsible for local crime investigation. Complex or highly technical crimes will generally be dealt with at national level,” he said.