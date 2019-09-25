HSE fails to ease concerns over cross-border services after no-deal Brexit

Concern has been raised over the future of cross-border health services if the UK exits the EU without a deal.

The vice-chair of the HSE’s Regional Health Forum West Cllr Gerry McMonagle asked for assurances at this week’s meeting of the forum that cross-border services will still be available following a no-deal Brexit.

Cross-border services include the treatment of patients from Donegal at the North West Cancer Centre at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry and services in Derry for cardiac patients from Donegal. Services are also provided under Cawt, the cross-border health and social care partnership for the HSE and health trusts in border areas in Northern Ireland.

The Sinn Féin councillor said the answer he received largely refers to services that exist and does not give a definitive answer of what may happen in the case of a no-deal Brexit.

Cllr McMonagle said the HSE can’t confirm that services will be available after a no-deal Brexit and “they won’t know until it is worked out”.

“They said they could not say for certain what the outcome would be and they said they would be ensuring existing services will be retained. But there was not much comfort in that answer. They said it is too fluid a situation and is still ongoing and it would be the preferred position that current services would be available.

“They have tried to assure us that they are continuing to provide those on an ongoing basis and hope that after a no-deal Brexit they will still be able to do that.”

The HSE said in a written answer that it is “working to ensure that services currently available to people living in border areas continue to be available post Brexit”.

“A HSE Brexit planning group has been in place since 2017 and has been working closely with the Department of Health on a wide range of Brexit contingency planning and mitigating actions.

“In relation to the continuity of patient services, the focus of the mitigation measures is on ensuring that Service Level Agreements (SLAs) and Memorandums of Understandings (MOUs) are in place where necessary.”

The HSE also said there is no need for patients, pharmacists or hospitals to order extra medicines.

“This could disrupt stocks and reduce the supply of medicines for other patients,” the HSE said.