Minister McHugh corrects claims about sex education

Minister for Education and Skills, Joe McHugh, has taken to social media to what he described as "correct some claims out there about sex education" particularly a spurious suggestion that young children wouold be taught about inappropriately.

"I want to be 100% clear on this. All schools should teach children relationship and sexuality education. This education and how it is delivered is vitally important for our young people. It is currently under review by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment and whatever sex education is taught, it will be appropriate to a child’s age and their development

"The review has been transparent since the start. Anyone could have done a quick check to see what the NCCA is doing, anyone could have made their views known at: https://www.ncca.ie/…/review-of-relationships-and-sexuality "

He added that part of the review looked at international research and reports.

"This is a diligent and professional approach and it is what we should expect. We should also expect that people would not jump to conclusions, spread misinformation or peddle wild claims that something wholly inappropriate is going to be included in a curriculum for young children.

"Our entire focus is on preparing young people for adult life, on emphasising the importance of respect for yourself and each other and helping young people to develop and mature in a positive light," he said.